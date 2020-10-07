X

WILSON, Joseph

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILSON, Joseph Charles In loving memory of Joseph Charles Wilson of Dayton, Ohio, who passed away on 9/26, 2020, at the age of 70. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lois Wilson, and his son Jason Wilson. He is survived by his sisters Penny Ellis and Wendy Wilson, his daughter-in-law Jill Wilson, his grandchildren Brenden, Alicia and Joey, and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins including Carla Wilson. https://trinitycremationcare.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.