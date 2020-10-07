WILSON, Joseph Charles In loving memory of Joseph Charles Wilson of Dayton, Ohio, who passed away on 9/26, 2020, at the age of 70. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lois Wilson, and his son Jason Wilson. He is survived by his sisters Penny Ellis and Wendy Wilson, his daughter-in-law Jill Wilson, his grandchildren Brenden, Alicia and Joey, and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins including Carla Wilson. https://trinitycremationcare.com.

