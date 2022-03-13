WILSON, Keiko



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away March 8, 2022, in LaFollette, TN, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Keiko now joins her husband of 59 years, Arvil Wilson, who preceded her in death in 2013. Also preceding her in death were her sons, James and Robert and daughter, Mary Wilson. Keiko is remembered by her daughter, Tari (Dave) Marlow, grandsons, Tyler (Chelsey) Roberts, Walter Roberts, and great-granddaughter, Lydia Roberts, as well as extended family members, nieces, nephews and many, many friends all grieve her passing. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 5-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 7pm. Keiko will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11am.

