WILSON, Lawrence E.



Lawrence Wilson arrived on this Earth on March 4, 1925, in White Lake, WI, to his parents George and Sarah (Mary)



Wilson. He was the third born of what would eventually be seven siblings, having two older brothers, two younger brothers and two younger sisters. Lawrence grew up in White Lake, a logging community, until his family moved to first



Middletown and then Springfield in his teen years. Three months after his 18th birthday he was inducted into the United States Army in May of 1943. In July of 1944, he landed on Utah Beach, Normandy, France, as a member of the 3rd Army artillery unit. From there he went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge, then pushed forward to Munich, Germany in June 1945 as a member of the Occupying Forces after the defeat of the German forces. While stationed there he met Ilse Freund which resulted in a loving marriage that would last almost 75 years (on November 20) and produce four children, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. After serving in the Army for 20 years,



Lawrence retired in 1963 and moved back to Springfield. There he started another career as an early computer programmer for WPAFB. He retired from computer programming in 1995. On October 17th Lawrence departed this Earth for a better place at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife, Ilse; his four children, Marsha (Larry) DeAugustine of West Branch, MI, Les (Lisa) Wilson of Springfield, Carla (Colin)



Johnson of Springfield, and Brant (Kim) Wilson of West Chester, OH; and four of his siblings, Leonard Wilson, Vivian Detrick, Ron (Deanna) Wilson and Debbie Horseman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Lawrence was preceded in death by both his parents; brothers, James and Kenneth; brother-in-law, Richard Detrick; sisters-in-law, Alice Wilson, Cora Mae Wilson, and Shirley Wilson; and a nephew, Michael Wilson. Lawrence was a true family man, always willing to help out when his family needed him. He was also a man of great integrity and conviction, always trying to right any wrong or injustice. Services being held at the convenience of the family by Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home.

