Wilson, Patricia

Wilson (Combs), Patricia Louise "Patty"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Louise Wilson on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Born on March 17, 1941, Patty was the daughter of Thomas and Norma (Goodrich) Combs and a cherished member of the Plattsburg community. Throughout her 83 years, Patty dedicated herself to her family, her faith, and her community.



Patty, known affectionately as Mrs. Patty, was a graduate of Northeastern High School, a school cook for South Vienna Schools, and a dedicated member of the Plattsburg United Church of Christ. She devoted countless hours to teaching Sunday School and serving as a Deacon, impacting the lives of many with her kindness and compassion. Her caring nature extended beyond the church walls as she lovingly tended to those in her community facing difficulties, particularly those with dementia whom she supported with grace and patience.



In her 63 years of marriage to her beloved husband Paul Arthur Wilson, Patty embodied the virtues of loyalty and unwavering commitment. As a farm wife, she stood by her husband's side, sharing in the joys and challenges of rural life. Patty's love for word finds and jigsaw puzzles, her joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her selfless acts of kindness serve as enduring testaments to her character and spirit.



She is survived by her daughters: Diane (Randall) Crisp and Brenda Wilson; grandchildren: Abigail (Aaron) Dunham and Ryan (Christine) Crisp; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Julia, and Hannah Dunham and AJ and Jenna Ray Crisp; siblings: John Combs and Richard (Mary Kay) Combs; honorary daughter Shirley Paul and caregiver Amy May; Many family members and friends.



Patty is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; daughter Debbie Wilson; and sister Judith Combs.



The family will hold a private graveside service followed by a memorial open house at Wilson Farms from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, where friends are welcome to come and share their favorite memories of Patty.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Patty's memory to the Plattsburg United Church of Christ, 1715 S Urbana Lisbon Rd, South Charleston, OH 45368, or your favorite charity.



