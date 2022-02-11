WILSON, Pete



02/01/1957 - 02/08/2022





Pete was born February 1st, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to Burt Wilson and Cansada (Johnson) Wilson. Pete graduated from Stivers High School in 1976. Pete was one of the hardest working men that anyone could know, and he cared deeply for his large family. He is preceded in death by hisfather Burt Wilson, two sisters Linda Sue and Jennifer Lynn, and his grandson Andres. Pete is survived by his wife Gladys Wilson, mother Cansada Wilson, sisters Diane and Debbie Greear, and his children: Lahomea, Charlene, Cheta, Shannon, and Rachel.He leaves behind grandchildren: Josh, Brandon, Joe, Brandy, Taylor, Cheyenne, Madison, Heaven, Dakota, Michael, Alana, Sonia, Dillon, Fallon, Bryson, and Emma; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Pete worked hard for his family and raised his 8 grandchildren as his own.Forever the man, the myth, and the Legend.A viewing will be held at Glickler Funeral Home in Dayton on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 12:00-1:00pm with a service immediately following from 1:00-2:00 to be officiated byPastor Wylie Rhinehart Jr. Pete will be laid to rest at Forrest Hill Memorial Gardens.