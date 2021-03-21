WILSON, Roy H.



Age 87, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away March 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Virginia of 65 years; daughters, Sandra and Melissa; grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Kristen, Melissa, Timmy; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Aaron, Scarlett,



Andrew, Joseph, Liam, Caroline, Samuel and Lincoln.



Preceded in death by his dad and mom, Willie and Mollie; brothers, Paul, Willie; and sister, Gaynelle.



Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, and burial at St Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery on March 25, 2021, at 11:00 am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

