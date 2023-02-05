WILT, Sandra Jean



Passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after living with chronic pain for many years. Sandy was born on July 25, 1937, to Walter P. and Bernadine I. Kratzer in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Sandy was a graduate of Hollidaysburg High School, where she was a majorette, served on student council and various committees, held leadership roles in Tri-Hi-Y, and was fiercely competitive in intramural sports. It was her time as a majorette that was most significant as that was how she met the love of her life, Ben. Including their time in high school, their love story spanned 70 years. Following her graduation from high school, Sandy was employed by the Citizens National Bank in Hollidaysburg and by the Catholic Library Association in Philadelphia before becoming a mother to Suzanne and putting her professional life on an 18-year hiatus. When Suzanne went to college, Sandy started a position with Mini's Hallmark in Centerville. She served as the manager for many years without having been given the title in recognition of her work and commitment to staff training and customer service. A lifelong tomboy, Sandy took pride in serving as an officer of the Flyers Club. She and Ben supported University of Dayton athletics, with season passes to men's and women's basketball and football games. Together, they provided much of the energy behind the annual University of Dayton football banquet and the Flyers Club tailgates, where they gathered with their numerous UD friends. Sandy just as enthusiastically supported her daughter's pursuit of dance, was a patron of the Dayton Ballet, and enjoyed Broadway shows that came to Dayton. For many years, she looked forward to planting her vegetable garden and would anticipate the ripening of the first tomato. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bernadine Kratzer, and sister, Dolores Donlan, Sandy is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Benjamin, and daughter Suzanne Petrusch (Michael) of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 3 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. In honor of Sandy, donations may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice via the Ohio Living Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

