WIMBERLY, Barbara Jeanne (94), of South Vienna passed in her residence surrounded by her family and was received in heaven 8/20/20. She was born 1-19-1926 in Springfield, Ohio, to Jesse (Guyton) and Chandler Paul Raup and spent most of her years living in and around Moorefield Township, Ohio. She completed her Bachelor's Degree at Baldwin Wallace College in 1948, majoring in physical education. Her first teaching job was in Waynesboro, Virginia at Fairfax Hall College and later taught high school in Salem, Ohio. She received a grant to attend the University of Oregon where she received her masters' degree in physical education. During this time, she met her husband Willie (Bill) Wimberly who was working on his masters' degree. They both had teaching jobs in different cities and would meet on weekends in Portland, Oregon to go dancing. After she graduated, they returned to Springfield where they were married on August 7, 1954. Barbara taught Physical Education at Reid Jr. High in Springfield. During her time at Reid, she organized the first athletics day for the school district. Several years later, she stopped teaching to raise their four children. While raising their children she was active in the community and held various positions including co-chairman of the first Junior Miss Pageant of Springfield in 1965, President of the New Moorefield Mothers Club, Secretary for the Clark County Parks Board, YWCA instructor, Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, United Way Division Chairman, active with Muscular Dystrophy & Cancer Society, President of Hill Top Homemakers Club, active in 4-H, coached girls volley ball at Rolling Hills School, taught horseback riding and trained saddle horses. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. Friends and family were drawn to her warmth, laughter, and beautiful smile. She loved to play euchre with her friends at their home and with the South Vienna Euchre Club. She was a very strong woman with an optimistic outlook, three-time cancer survivor, had a passion for raising Quarter Horses, gardening and a love of hummingbirds. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill to whom she was married to for 66 wonderful years. They were inseparable and he always say's "She defines everything good in my life!" Barbara is survived by her children, Ivan Wimberly (Mary Alpaugh), Angie Grube, Cindy Clay, and Lori (Whitt) Fogarty (Pat); grandchildren, Ashley Clay, Cody Grube (Brittany Katros), Kari Whitt (Matthew Carmean), Stacy Brainard (David), Holly Cooper (Justin), Sean Fogarty, Ryan Fogarty, and Kerry Waddell (Abrielle); great-grandchildren, Miles King, Nicholas and Reagan Cooper, Cain and Amara Grube and Miya House. Preceded in death by siblings, Richard, Dwight and Catherine Raup, Betty Freshour, Lois Atkinson and grandson, Matthew Clay. Private graveside services to be held. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.



