WIMBERLY, Douglas

Douglas M. Wimberly, age 79, of Hamilton, passed away March 18, 2021, at Huntington Court in Hamilton. He was born July 25, 1941, in Hamilton, the son of Mark and Edith (Philpot) Wimberly. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, class of 1959. On May 7, 1965, he married Rae Ann Coffey in Hamilton. He was



employed by Sears for 32 years in Hamilton and Florence, KY, retiring as assistant auto service manager. Doug was the founder and president of The Tri State F-100 Club, a member of the Butler County Antique and Classic Car Club and an avid car enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Rae Ann; his sister Darlene Wimberly, Dayton; two nephews Jesse Wimberly and Bradley Coffey; his niece, Alicia Hogan; several great-nieces and several great-nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Joseph Ray and Margie Coffey and his brother-in-law, Richard Coffey. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH with Mr. Rodney Kreitzer officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral from Noon until 1:30 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available



