WIMBERLY, Luther

WIMBERLY, Jr., Luther Neal Age 93, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Carolyn Wimberly, his parents, Neal and Cleo Wimberly, son, William J. "Bill" Wimberly, sisters, Shirley Wimberly Dunham, Helen Wimberly, and stepson, Bruce Schwarzkopf. He is survived by his only surviving sister, Judy (Jim) Fletcher, stepdaughters, Marilyn Schwarzkopf and Elizabeth (Steven) Donaldson, grandson, Aaron (Elizabeth) Wimberly, beloved nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio, and attended Hamilton public schools. He was a graduate of Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi. He served in the US Army and later joined the US Navy serving both in Norfolk, VA, and overseas. He was in radio communications sending and receiving messages using Morse Code. He was a proud Veteran. His employment has been in the aerospace industry where he worked on missile guidance systems for a variety of projects doing computations for the design and production of missiles used in our government defense. His specialty was analog programming which was used before digital computers. He previously worked for, Lockheed Martin, Martin Marietta, General Dynamics and other aerospace and aircraft companies, located mainly in Columbus, Ohio, California and Orlando, FL, He retired from Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin) in Orlando, FL, in 1990. After retirement from Lockheed, he worked 5 years at Disney World at the Beach and Yacht Club. He was an avid Ham Operator using Morse Code and enjoyed many hours communicating with other ham operators around the world. He loved music, movies, and electronics. Funeral service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH, Sunday, Aug 23rd visitation at 1 pm and service at 2pm. Interment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum will be private. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

