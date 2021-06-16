dayton-daily-news logo
WIMSATT, Penney

WIMSATT, Penney L.

Age 65 of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Penney was born on April 28, 1956, to the late John and Elizabeth Schmitz. She is survived by her husband Robert Wimsatt; son Douglas Wimsatt and daughter Erin Wimsatt. Surviving siblings are Pamela (Bob) Long and Patricia (Mike) Melick. She was preceded in death by her brother Peter (Sue) Schmitz. She is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Penney was a registered nurse that worked at several hospitals and Nurseline. She loved family, photography, history, and family ancestry research.

The family will greet family and friends 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Centerville. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on

Friday, June 18, at 12:30 PM at St Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Burial will follow at Calvary

Cemetery.

