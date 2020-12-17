WINAND, Sara Jayne



SARA JAYNE WINAND, 63, of Xenia, and formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on December 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Quantico, Virginia, on February 3, 1957, to the late Donald and Shirley (Myers)



Kittles. Sara worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. She dearly loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Sara was always positive and loved helping others. She loved entertaining for friends and family and was a joy to be around. Survivors include her daughter, Cami (Matt) Claypool; husband, Bill Winand; brothers, Mick (Mia) Kittles and Greg (Debbie)



Kittles; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with many close personal friends. A celebration of Sara's life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 4:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD. Friends and family may gather from 2-4pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



