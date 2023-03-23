Winkelmann, Karen Sue



We are sad to announce the passing of Karen Sue Winkelmann of Springboro, Ohio. She passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2023 at the age of 75.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio to Benjamin and Pauline Pilson on May 20, 1947. Karen grew up in Kettering, Ohio and was in the first graduating class of Fairmont East High School in 1965. After high school, she spent the majority of her career working for Ohio Bell/Ameritech, taking on many roles such as an operator and sales representative. After retiring, she spent time volunteering at Sycamore Hospital and traveling on numerous cruises all over the world with her husband, Tom Winkelmann.



Karen is survived by her loving husband Tom who has been her partner, caretaker and friend for over 37 wonderful years; her two daughters Kandy (Keith) Temple and Becky (David) Ferguson; her four grandchildren, Kyle Temple, Krista Temple, Tyler Ferguson and Eli Ferguson; her stepdaughter, Shannon (Jordan) Sher and their daughter, Genevieve and stepson, Chad Winkelmann; her brother Robert (Diana) Pilson and their children. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her canine companions, Maggie and Millie.



To honor Karen's memory, we are holding a celebration of life for her on Saturday, March 25, from 3-6 p.m. A remembrance ceremony will be held at 4:00. We invite anyone who knows her and would like to remember such a wonderful life to join the family at The Gabriel House, 15 West Mill Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Winkelmann family.

