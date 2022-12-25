WINN, Patrick

WINN, Jr., Patrick



"Lil Dee"



32, of Dayton, unexpectedly gained his wings December 17, 2022. Born November 17, 1990, to the late Tiffany and Patrick Winn, Sr. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving father, Patrick, Sr., his wife, Diana Sadler-Winn, 4 children, Paris, Prince, Pierre, Peryton, 2 sisters, Eirall and Emberlly Winn. A host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Canaan MBC. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.

