WINN, Susie A.

76, of Dayton, OH, a native of Demopolis, AL, unexpectedly gained her wings Feb. 3, 2022, surrounded by family at Miami Valley Hospital. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and retired from NCR as a forklift supervisor. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 brothers John (Betty) Davis and Robert Davis; 3 sisters Ida (Henry) Lynch, Jean (Threet) Brown and Shirley Brady; 7 children Georgia Winn, Robin McClellan, Robert (Tracey) Winn Jr, Connie (Marvin) Odom, Patrick,

Pamela and Jonathan Winn; 27 grandkids; and over 100 great-grandchildren. Family will be receiving friends 1 hour prior to services @ 11am Tuesday, Feb. 15 @ Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

