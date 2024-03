Winslow, Elvin Harlow



Elvin H. Winslow, formerly of Kettering, Ohio died on March 20, 2024 in Eudora, Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and sons, Stephen (LeAnn) of De Soto, Kansas and Philip (Jodi) of Beavercreek, Ohio. Inurnment will be at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas. warrenmcelwain.com for Elvin's full obituary.



