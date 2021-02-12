WINTERMUTE,



Regina Lynn



55, of New Lebanon, found peace on Sunday, February 7, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. Regina was born January 1, 1966, in



Dayton, to Earl and Natalie (Weidel) Wagers. She was an ER Technician at Good Samaritan Hospital for 14 years.



She always wore a smile, so it took a minute to determine her mood, but her smile told you. The tolerant one that said behave; the mischievous grin that said you were about to be surprised; the delighted one that said she was happy with what just happened; and the one people saw the most, the best one that said, without a word, "I love you".



Regina is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Brian Wintermute; children, Kyle, Cody, Kaytlynn, Lindsay (Josh) Brown; mother, Natalie Wagers; grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, and Marigold Brown; brother, James "Jaybird" Wagers; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl; grandson, Kestrel; and father-in-law, David.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Preble Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for



donations to Pink Ribbon Girls of Dayton.



RogersFuneralHomes.com