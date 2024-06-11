Wirt, Doris Ann



Doris A. Wirt, 89, of Huber Heights, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1935 in Piqua to the late Chester and Frances (Stewart) Clarkson. Also waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her husband of 56 years, Robert Wirt that preceded her in death on October 9, 2006; her daughter Rhonda Orr; her granddaughter Samantha Wirt; and her sister, Marge McMaken. She is survived by her children, Judy MacKellar, Peggy (Doug) Sherman, Sherry Hyder, Robert K. (Denise) Wirt, and Doug Wirt; she leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren; a number of special nieces and nephews that she was adored by; and she will also be missed by very special friends, Gary and Sandy Buzza, and Edy Martin; also many other relatives and friends. She worked at the Post Office for several years and went on to retire in 1995 from the V.A. Center. She was of the Methodist Faith, a member of the V.F.W. Post 3283 Auxiliary and the Huber Heights Senior Center. She loved to support the Dayton Dragon's Baseball Team, play BINGO, cards and loved going shopping. She offered a helping hand to anyone in need. She loved ALL, and treasures special and countless moments. A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2023 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with her grandson, Michael Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to the Huber Heights Police and Fire, or to the VFW Post 3283 Auxiliary, envelopes will be provided. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



