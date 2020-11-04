X

WISE, John

Hamilton - John Wise. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn A. Wise for 62 years. Devoted

father of Barbara Reed and Christine (Stephen) Norton. Cherished grandfather of Tara Wise, Jessica (Bradley) Westerbeck, and Joseph

Norton. Loving great-grandfather of Isabella "Bella" Westerbeck and Scarlett Westerbeck. Dear friend of

Randy (Robin) Adams. Also

survived by numerous nieces & nephews. John passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Member of the Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club and the Experimental Aircraft Association. Visitation will be held on Saturday,

November 7th from 1 PM until 2:30 PM, with a Reflection Service starting after the visitation at the Paul R. Young

Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to

the Academy of Aeronautics (www.modelaircraft.org/donate) or to Animal Friends Humane Society Butler County

(www.animalfriendshs.org). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.

