WISEMAN, Houston

WISEMAN, Sr., Houston Lee



Houston Lee Wiseman, Sr., 86 of Oxford, Ohio, beloved



husband of Linda Mae Wiseman, loving father of Randall Wiseman, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.



Preceded in death by his parents, Sabrina and Andrew



Wiseman, several brothers and sisters, two sons, Houston Wiseman, Jr. and David Allen Wiseman. Passed away on



October 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He loved gardening, cooking, gospel music and Donald Trump. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday,



November 3, 2020, from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Interment to follow at the Oxford Cemetery. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

