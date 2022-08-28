WISEMAN, Kenneth R.



Age 81, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was a graduate of Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg, IN, and Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in accounting. He was a former owner of Wiseman, Kotecha, & Drewett, CPA's, Secretary-Treasurer of Reynolds & Reynolds, and was employed for many years by Haskins & Sells, (now commonly referred to as Deloitte). He was a member of the Ohio Society of CPA's, The American institute of CPA's and former Treasurer of Miami Valley Golf Club. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and loved fishing, golfing, and traveling.



He is survived by his wife Jane (Ryder), daughter Wendy of Sacramento, CA; step-daughter and son-in-law Megan and Joseph Lammers of Kettering; step-grandchildren, Ben and Isabel Lammers; siblings Ellen Ray of Brownsburg, IN, Tom (Norma) Wiseman of Green Valley, AZ; sisters-in-law Mary Boston, Ann (Larry) Johnson; brothers-in-law Barry (Donna) Ryder, Jim Smith; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; other relative and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents John F. and Rowena M. Wiseman and son Scott David Wiseman, and the mother of his children Connie Wall. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3rd at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. If desired, contribution may be made to either the Parkinson's Association or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

