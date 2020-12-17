WISEMAN, RALPH

WISEMAN, Jr., Ralph C.



Ralph C. Wiseman Jr., 78, passed away on December 14th, 2020, at Bethany Village. He was born on April 30th, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Margaret Wiseman Sr. Ralph graduated from Hamilton Taft High School and married Janet Wiseman. He started working as an engineer, but eventually went into teaching. Ralph enjoyed the outdoors, biking, woodworking, and spending his summers in Michigan. He is survived by his sons; Craig, Brian (Cassi), and Christopher Wiseman. Grandchildren Phoebe and Quentin. Visitation will be held on December 21st, 2020, from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Friends of MetroParks of Butler County or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

