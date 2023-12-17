Withrow, Donald Carl



Donald Carl Withrow passed away peacefully in the home that he built on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023. Woody was born in Middletown, Ohio on November 8th, 1935 and was the only child of Lyndell Withrow and raised by his grandparents, Fletcher and Lottie Withrow. He is survived by his children, Vickie Withrow, Craig Withrow (Stephanie) and Kristi Hahn (James), and his grandchildren Ava & Audrey Withrow.



Known by most as "Woody" or "Rags", he grew up in Middletown, Ohio and was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1953. Following graduation, he proudly worked at Armco Steel for 38 years, as a Mason and a Tinsmith, retiring in 1994, earning the Armco Iron Man Award for the highest rungs of workplace safety. Woody was passionate about Middie Athletics. He was known as the number one Middie Athletic Supporter and a Middletown athletic historian who amassed a large collection of athletic memorabilia. He was the backbone of the All-American Weekend, a major fundraiser for Middie athletics. He spent over 10,000 volunteer hours building iconic festival booths and games, baseball dug outs, trophy cases, and athletic lockers for multiple high school and college facilities, throughout his life. Over a 65-year span, Woody never missed a Middie football or basketball game, home or away. He also attended many track and field meets all the way to state level. He spent many games in "Woody's Hospitality Suite" and supported players through high school and beyond. While coaching his son's knothole and youth basketball teams, he unselfishly impacted many young area athletes by helping to ensure they could attend practices and games.



Woody was a perfectionist in all his endeavors and his actions always spoke louder than his words. He was called upon daily for his expertise on anything related to carpentry, home remodeling, and sports. His hard work and dedication were recognized as the inaugural recipient of the of the Pigskin Roundball Spectacular as well as a recipient of the Middie Spirit Award. He was also inducted into both the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame and the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He coordinated the Sunset Park Reunion featuring many former Middie and other local athletes. Among all his great achievements in life, Woody's proudest achievement was being a loving father, father-in-law and grandfather.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 3:00pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044, with Chaplain Barry Shafer officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the celebration of life from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Middletown High School Athletic Department, Memo: "Woody" 601 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. #B, Middletown, OH 45044.



