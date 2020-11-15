X

WITT, Coleman

Obituaries

WITT, Dr. Coleman Boyd,

Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. SERVICES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK. A private memorial service for the family will be held. Friends may view the memorial service via Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube Channel November 23 at any time, as we want to include you with our family and share in the memories of a life well-lived. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family. ARRANGEMENTS BY ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.