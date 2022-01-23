WITT, James R. "Jim"



74, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Jim was born February 8, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Earl and Helen (Griffith) Witt.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Anita Witt; children, Kara (Danny) White, Jamie Witt, Kevin Witt, Aaron Witt, and Brian Witt; numerous grandchildren; and his



brother, Bob Witt.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 – 5 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 5 PM. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

