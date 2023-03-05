WITT, Willard L. "Bill"



Age 96, born 31 March 1926, passed away 25 February 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Criss and Emily (nee Pennington) Witt, his wife of 48 years, Edna Flogean (nee Turner) Witt; daughter, Charlotte M. Witt; brothers Otis, Homer, Lee, Orie, Fred and Willis (Tip); sisters Claudine, Tannie, Goldie, Maggie, and Ethel. He is survived by his spouse Elaine Wade; sons Rodger (Vicki) Witt, Ronnie (Janet) Witt and Donnie (Julie) Witt; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills on March 10th, 2023, from 9:30 am – 11:30 am. Service to follow at 11:30. Interment immediately following at Springboro Cemetery.

