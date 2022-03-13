Wittekind, Mary

WITTEKIND



(nee Puthoff), Mary Ellen



Aug. 9, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2022



Beloved wife of 56 years to Lester C. Wittekind. Loving mother of Paul Wittekind, Anne (John) Kling and Beth (David) Breda. Grandmother of Emmett Breda. Daughter of the late Robert Ward Puthoff and the late Theckla Huser Puthoff, and sister of the late Marty Puthoff. Mary Ellen was a native of Hamilton, Ohio, and grew up on Ridgelawn Ave. Her father was the assistant circulation manager at the Hamilton Journal-News. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Edgecliff



College, a long-time parishioner at St. Bartholomew Church in Hamilton County and was very active in the parish and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and volunteering at Cincinnati Museum Center. She persevered with ALS for 15 years with dignity and grace



supported by Tender Hearts at Home Senior Care and by



Hospice of Cincinnati. Mary Ellen passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the age of 87. Her funeral took place on March 3 at St. Bartholomew Church. Burial was at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made to ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220, or to St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.

