Wittke, Lois

Lois Eileen Wittke age 93 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Oakwood Village in Springfield. She was born the daughter of Ralph B. & Vesta R. (Stimson) Stansell on January 29, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio. Lois graduated from Columbus West High School in January of 1949 and went to work for the State of Ohio Highway Department. Lois married Robert B. Lucas in 1954 and had two children. The marriage ended in 1978 and she married William J. Wittke in 1982 which provided a bonus family. After staying home raising her children, Lois returned to work in various school systems as a secretary. She loved her time at Windermere Elementary in Upper Arlington, Ohio and finished her career at the Springfield Local Board of Education. Lois was extremely active as a volunteer throughout her life. As a teenager she was a candy striper at Grant Hospital. As a mother she was a Camp Fire Girl leader for 9 years, chaired the Columbus Camp Fire Tri Village area and NW district; worked at the summer day camps; was the Horizon Club advisor, a board member, and a Camp Wyandot program committee member. The 9 years with her "girls" were some of her fondest memories. Lois was an active Upper Arlington High School band parent chaperoning band camp, chairing committees for fund raising events and hosting marching band dinners. She never turned down a request to chauffeur Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and athletic teams whereever the destination. She volunteered as a Sunday secretary at Columbus Trinity United Methodist Church and for The Ohio Historical Center Village. Lois was a 50 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, first in the Columbus Chapter and then in the Springfield Lagonda Chapter where she served a term as regent and was a docent at The Pennsylvania House. When Lois moved to Springfield she became an active and faithful member of High Street United Methodist Church where the choir was her first love. Music was one of the most important things in her life from the time she first started playing the piano by ear. She was often invited to play for special events in the community or at church. Lois is preceded in death by her parents; husband William J. Wittke in 2005; brothers Stanley M. Stansell, and Albion G. Foye; grandson Ian Stickler (Lisa). Lois is survived by her children Janet E. Stickler (James) & James B. Lucas (Elizabeth); stepdaughters Judith A. Johnston (Donald deceased), Jane E. Wittke (David), and Kathryn S. Myers (James); grandchildren Benjamin P. Lucas, Abigail I. Lucas, Anthony D. Johnston, Alexander W. Johnston (Kendra); niece Sandra L. Foye and her children and their children. She leaves a host of friends including special friends Pearleen Boblitt, Peggy Shelton, and Alan and Ellen Stickney. Lois was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Her family is grateful for all the staff at Aventura Oakwood Village in Springfield for their professional, compassionate, and individualized care. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, from 5PM to 7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10AM at High Street United Methodist Church 230 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio with Pastor Cynthia Atwater officiating. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to High Street United Methodist Church Music Fund, American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or the Pennsylvania House Museum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





