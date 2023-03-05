WITTMAN, Paul R.



Age 75, passed away December 29, 2022. He was born March 7th, 1947, in Dayton, OH. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was awarded a bronze star for combat service in Vietnam. He enjoyed bowling and was in the paper for being a pinsetter at 15 for bowling a 710 series. He had a bright smile for anyone he met and was always cracking a joke, bringing laughter and smiles to everyone.



He is survived by his son Paul Wittman, daughter Michelle (Chris) Weaver, brother David (Marycarol) Wittman, sister Ruth (Tom) Goosman, grandchildren Jennifer Shoop, Douglas Wittman, Andrew Weaver, David Weaver, Ashleigh Weaver, many nieces, nephews, and family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary (Gaal) Wittman, brother George Wittman.



A memorial mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen St, Dayton, OH.

