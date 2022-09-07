WOLF, Jo Ann

WOLF (nee Donohue),



Jo Ann



Was called home to God, surrounded by family, on her 78th birthday, September 1, 2022. Jo Ann was born in 1944 in Grand Island, Nebraska, while her father, the late Jack Donohue, served overseas in WWII. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Ellen Donohue. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 53 years, and three children, Jennifer Drew (Jim), Jeffery Wolf (Kelly), and Douglas Wolf (Kari). Grandchildren include Kellen and Jimmy Drew, Tyler, Riley and Reid Wolf, and Grace and Alexa Wolf. She is also survived by brother Mike Donohue (Leah), sister Mary Jane Cancelli (Bob), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jo Ann graduated from Immaculate Conception and Julienne class of 1962. She participated in the Cadet program at the University of Dayton and thus began her teaching career at Incarnation in her junior year of college. She received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Dayton. She was passionate and devoted math, religion, and English teacher, fostering a love of literature in her students and others. Her teaching career spanned 30 years, with time also spent at Incarnation, Corpus Christi, Holy Angels, and St. Charles. At the time of her death, she was employed at St. Mark's Book Store in Centerville. She was a devoted Catholic, teaching and living her religion. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, theatre, and country music. A devoted grandmother, she kept busy attending grandchildren's sports and other activities. She was extremely close to family in Nebraska, Columbus, Coldwater, and Ft. Recovery. Her generosity, warmth, and fun-loving spirit were a gift to all. Her pride in her family was unmatched. She was an avid fan of UD Basketball for many years and cheered on the Flyers whenever and wherever possible. She leaves a significant hole in our hearts! Visitation will occur Friday, September 9, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Tobias funeral home- Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton. A Mass of Christian burial follows at 1:00 pm at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, Ohio. Jo Ann will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Elizabeth's New Life Center at info@elizabethnewlife.org.

