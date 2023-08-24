Wolf, Justin



Justin C. Wolf, age 40 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, August 21st, 2023 unexpectedly from complications of Type 1 diabetes. Justin was born in Hamilton to the late Beverly M. Wolf on October 5th, 1982. He was a 2001 graduate of Hamilton High School. Justin enjoyed fishing, his Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with family, and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Carolyn(Adam) Hensley; Jessica(Chad) Allen; Tommy(Ashley) Wallen; Kim Wallen and Debbie Wallen. Nieces Aubrey, Emilee, Abigail, nephew E.J. ,Grandmother Dorothy Wolf, Girlfriend Molly Bender and step-daughter Kayleigh, and his fur babies Lola and Rascal. Also survived by many uncles, aunts, extended family, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Beverly Wolf, Grandfather Paul Wolf, and special uncle, Stanley Fields. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 10th, 2023 from 1-3pm at the Michael Colligan Lodge 20 New London Rd. Hamilton Ohio 45013. All friends and family are welcome to attend.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com