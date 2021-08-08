WOLF, Larry "Wolfie"



Age 66 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



August 3, 2021, in his home. He was born to Robert and



Hazel (Goforth) Wolf on February 12, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Middletown High School and a life-long resident of Middletown. He worked at AK Steel for 32 years as a machinist and in maintenance. He retired in 2005. He was a member of



Messiah Lutheran Church. He was a member at the Middletown Sportsman Club, OGCA-Ohio Gun Collectors Association. He had a 1938 Oldsmobile that he built from the ground up, winning many, many awards. Larry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol (Lakatos) Wolf; daughter, Michelle (David) Jackson; estranged daughter, Jennifer Wolf; son, Rod Fox; brother, Jack Wolf II; granddaughter, Brittany Millard; great- grandchildren, Noah and Presley; nephew, Jack "Little Jeebus" Wolf III; nieces, Rachel, Rebeka, and Elizabeth, and mother, Hazel Wolf. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Wolf in 2015. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 10 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 6850 Roosevelt Avenue with the funeral service to



follow immediately at 1:00 p.m., Rev. John Wagner will be



officiating. Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



