dayton-daily-news logo
X

WOLF, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WOLF (Myers), Mary J.

Mary J. Myers Wolf, 89, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born February 18, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Jack and Gladys Sarah (Hastings) Myers.

Mary loved sewing, quilting, all different forms of art.

She is survived by her children, William Leroy (Melody) Wolf, Jr. and Douglas Keith (Lyinn) Wolf; grandchildren, Joshua Wolf, Rachel (Bruce) Morris, Natasha Amber Madden, Keith (Alicia) Dunning, Corica (David) Gordon; great grandchildren, Zoe (Nick) White, Evan Morris, Kaylee Morris, Henry Morris,

Simon Morris, Lucas Madden, Isabella Dunning, Brian Gordon, and Damen Gordon; sisters, Shirley (Robert) McCloud and Ann (Darryl) Downing; brother, Robert (Sandy) Myers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William Leroy Wolf, Sr.; siblings, Frances Engle, Jack Myers, Sr., Roger Myers, Phyllis Cox, Allen Myers, Jerry Myers, Sr., and Raymond S. Myers, Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Springboro Cemetery. Services are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local cancer society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GROSS, Dustin
2
RILEY, THOMAS
3
STEPHENSON, Kathleen
4
LAUDERMILT, Thomas
5
DOWNS, Sherry
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top