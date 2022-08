WOLF, Michael S.



Age 54 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until time of service. Online condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.