WOLF, PATRICIA

WOLF (Wenzel),



Patricia Jean



Patricia Jean Wenzel Wolf, age 84, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020, the 63rd anniversary of her marriage to Joseph Wolf. Pat was born in Alton, Illinois, and raised in Lakewood, Ohio.



As a young girl, she was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, often waiting outside the gates of Municipal Stadium for autographs of her favorite players. Pat graduated from Miami University where she was named ZBT Sweetheart of 1957. At the ZBT fraternity house, she caught the eye of Joe Wolf who was the love of her life for over 63 years. Pat and Joe began their family in Hamilton, Ohio.



They were both very community-oriented and Pat served on the board of Planned Parenthood of Butler County, Miami University Alumni Board, Miami University Art Museum and others too numerous to list. She was also an active volunteer with the Art League of Bonita Springs. She had a passion for art, travel, archaeology, and painting. She returned to her passion for painting later in life when she moved to Florida. Everyone loved Pat and her beautiful smile lit up every room she entered. She'll be dearly missed by family and friends.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Eugene Wenzel.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Wolf, daughters Martha Wolf (Roger Steele), Nancy Walthall (Jeffrey), Emily Shifrin (James); five grandchildren, Benjamin, James and Andrew Walthall, Charlie and Henry Shifrin, and three bonus grandchildren Ben Shifrin (Ashley), Jamie Block (Kyle), and Molly Metzner (Craig); her brother, Charles Wenzel (Mary) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bonita Springs Art League (ArtCenterBonita.org), Hope Hospice (HopeHCS.org), Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio (PPSWO.org) or a charity of one's choice.



As per her request, there will be no service.



To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.



Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978 (239) 992-4982.

