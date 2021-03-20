WOLF, Virginia Eileen



Virginia Eileen Wolf, age 102, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 9, 1918, to the late Ernest U. and Viola (Wolfe) Dodson in Brooksville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by parents; stepmother Beulah Dodson; son Ronald Douglas Wolf; grandson Bradd Wolf and stepbrother Donald Dodson. She will be missed and remembered by her loving son Thomas (Nancy) Wolf of West Milton; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter and stepsister Marilyn (Carl) Padgett of Milford. Virginia was member of the Englewood United Methodist Church and an active long-time member of the Eastern Star Englewood Chapter. She also had worked as a nurse at Miami Valley Hospital. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 25, in Ehrstine Cemetery, Trotwood. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Online memories of Virginia may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

