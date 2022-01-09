WOLFE, Charles L. "Chuck"



Age 90, of West Carrollton, passed away January 4, 2022. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Chuck was retired from DESC after 33 years of service. He was a longtime member of Northridge Wesleyan Church, and also volunteered at Harry Russell Elementary School teaching kids to read for 7 years. Chuck published two books of Poetry. He was preceded in death by his wife Naomi Wolfe, his parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his 2 sons, Tom (Kelly) Wolfe, Bob (Joan) Wolfe; 3 grandchildren, Zachary (Anna) Wolfe,



Christian (Kim) Wolfe, Hannah Wolfe; step-grandson Aidan Golden; brother, Bill Steel, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and his church family. Chuck leaves a legacy of love and kindness. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harry Russell Elementary School in Chuck's memory, to support their literacy and reading program. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Chuck's family.

