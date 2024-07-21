Wolfe, Jean Roush

Roush Wolfe, Jean Elizabeth



of Kettering, Ohio passed away on July 5, 2024. Jean was born on April 13, 1947, to parents Chet and Dottie Roush. A proud graduate of Fairmont West High School and Ohio University, Jean dedicated over 40 years to teaching in the Kettering City Schools. Jean is survived by her husband John Wolfe, her brother John (Susie) Roush, her daughters Rebecca (Brad) Probasco and Elizabeth (Peter) Wolfe-Eberly, her grandchildren Payton, Jack, Catherine, and Benjamin, as well as her nephews Luke (Brooke) and Mark (Natalie) Roush. Jean also leaves behind countless friends with whom she shared wonderful memories. Please join us in honoring Jean at a Visitation at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, from 4-6 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at noon at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Kettering Athletic Department.



