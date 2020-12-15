WOLFE, Loveine Mary



Loveine Mary Wolfe, age 91, of Hamilton, passed away on



December 12, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on



February 20, 1929, to Ervin and Mary Kress. She was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed spending time in the gardens with her husband. Loveine retired from Hamilton Caster and



Manufacturing Company after many years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William H. Wolfe. She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mike Schuck. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 11:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. A private burial will take place at



Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.

