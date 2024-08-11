Wolfe, Richard H.



age 92, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away August 2, 2024. Visitation is Friday, August 16, 2024 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with a service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Richard will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery following his service. Condolences can be shared at www.NewcomerDayton.com with more info.



