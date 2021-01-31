X

WOLFE, Stephen

WOLFE, Stephen Franklin

Stephen Franklin Wolfe, 74, passed away January 10, 2021, in Durban, South Africa, where he lived his last 18 yrs. with his love, Gill Wilkie. After he

graduated from Springfield North High School, he served in the U.S. Navy where he

volunteered for two tours of Vietnam Combat. He then went to work at Ohio Bell where he was an active

member and officer of the CWA. He moved to South Africa

after retirement and lived a full and blessed life with his

family in Durban. He and Gill loved to travel and visit family abroad and in South Africa.

Survivors include Gill Wilkie (Durban, So. Africa); her children, Justin, Nick (Fiancée Elizabeth); his children, Patrick (Yolanda) Wolfe, Kathy (Paul) Toriello, Emily Wolfe, and Sarah Wolfe; grandchildren, Sage, Sawyer, Evelyn, Natalie, Gabe, Benjamin and Ivory; brother and sisters, George Thomas (June) Gentis, Marcia (John) Flax, and Nancy Jayne Dailey. He was preceded in death by his parents.

