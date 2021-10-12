WOLKINS, Michele

WOLKINS (Cunningham/Brockert), Michele



78, of Slidell, LA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born March 3, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to



Donald and Alvera (Dues)



Cunningham.



Michele was so full of life and had a personality that would light up a room. She was a



caring, loving, supportive, charismatic, one-of-a-kind person. She was always helping others and would invite anyone to join her in whatever fun she was having. Michele was a nurse for over 40 years, she worked in several different positions



until her retirement in 2009. She loved to work in her garden and be outside. She loved the sun, reading, but most important, she loved her family. She would spend all her free time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include: her sister, Pat Becker of Huber Heights, Ohio; her son, Bruce Brockert, of Marblehead, Ohio; her daughter, Beth (Roger, Jr.) Bacon, of Slidell, Louisiana. Her grandchildren; Courtney (Paul), Roger III, Ashlee (Todd), Chay (Lindsay), Aubrey and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren,



Madison, Michael, Claire, Emma, Lucy, Maeve, Baylor, Nicholas and Blakely; and seven nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and father of Bruce and Beth,



Kenneth Brockert, of North Fort Meyers, Florida.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA., 79458, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock Noon. Visitation at the church on Thursday after 10:00 A.M. until funeral time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to Hospice House, P.O. Box 5806, Slidell, La. 70469.



The Family is very appreciative of all the love and support you have given them. Michele's friendships were the most important part of her life.



Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.



Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.

