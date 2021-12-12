WOOD, Ann K.



77, of Springfield, passed away December 4, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 8, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Bernard and Kathryn (Naus) Prager. Mrs. Wood was a member of the North Hampton



Community Church. She began her career as a schoolteacher and then was employed as an auditor for the State of Ohio Department of Medicare. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, weaving and tending to the goats, chickens and cows on the family farm that she and her husband owned. Survivors



include her loving husband of 45 years, Robert C. Wood and special friends, Dani Walls, Jan Smith and Laura Kaffenbarger. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

