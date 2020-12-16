WOOD, Myron Keith "Woody"



Age 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his residence. Born December 28, 1937, in Eaton, OH, to Floyd and Mary Lou (nee Lindsey) Wood, he was a member of American Legion Post 218, Moose Lodge 501, Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, Softball Players Association. Myron retired from Sorg Paper Company in 1990 after 35 years of service. He then worked for 8 years for ODOT as a Project Inspector. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Lou (nee Lindsey) Wood; his son, Jeff Wood; and sister, Doris Kaylor. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynn (nee Russell) Wood; two sons, John (Curtis Spencer) Wood and Tom Henderson; three daughters, Cindy (Jim) Smith, Barb (John Rodgers) Wood, and Stacey (Rodney) Griffith; one brother, Jack Wood; his Uncle, Clyde Lindsey; his grandchildren, Brian (Angi) Harris, Clint (Ana) Planck, Amanda (Ben) Burleson, Rachel (Goebel Cantrell) Back, Logan (Ashley) Henderson, Makenzi Henderson, and Austin Griffith; and his great-grandchildren, Brooke (Jesse Murillo) Harris, Xavier



Harris, Maddie Planck, Asher Planck, Samantha Burleson,



Taylor Carroll, Jasmine Carroll and Olive Henderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Myron graduated from West Elkton High School in 1956, where he was an outstanding athlete in baseball, softball and basketball. He was on the All-County Basketball Team 1955, 1956 and held the school and county basketball scoring record. He played on two different teams which scored 120 points in a game (1955 and 1956). In 2005, he was inducted into the Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the funeral home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to West Elkton Alumni Association, 5015 Camden-West Elkton Rd., Somerville, Ohio 45064 or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

