WOODMAN, John William



On June 20, 2021, John William Woodman passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior at Southview Medical Center in Centerville, OH, surrounded by his loving family.



John was born on February 19, 1938, to James and Erma Woodman of Pontiac, MI.



John was preceded in death by his wife Judith, brother David, and a stillborn infant daughter. John is survived by his sister Suzanne (Chuck); three children, John (Ruth), Andrew (Dawn), and Megan (Reese); and three grandchildren, John David, AJ, and Alexis.



Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton, OH 45459 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on



Friday, July 16, 2021. A funeral service at the church will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or



Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the



