WOODS, Alan James



Alan James Woods, age 85, of Ross, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, at West Chester Hospital. Alan ("Woody" known to many) was born on February 8, 1937, to Roy and Sophia (Sneider) Woods in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Sycamore High School where he met his "heartsweet", Mary Lou Branscome. They were married on November 7, 1959, and celebrated 62 years together. Alan worked for Cincinnati Milacron, Ford, and was active in the U.S. National Guard during those early years. Alan and Mary Lou went on to have two daughters: Wendy (John) Fetters and Audra Woods. His grandsons, Jake Fetters and Jared Fetters, were two of the only reasons he would leave work early. Alan loved his grandsons and enjoyed nothing better than sitting on the floor playing with his NASCAR collection with them. He worked hard and played hard. Alan enjoyed many a cold beer watching and attending NASCAR races and Bengals games. He treasured camping at Dale Hollow Lake and the gravel pit, trips to Florida with friends and fishing at Lake Okeechobee. He and Mary Lou traveled all over the world from zip lining in Costa Rica to Oktoberfest in Germany. He loved Ross and enjoyed remembering escapades with their wonderful friends over the years at Pat's bar and on Friday nights at the Venice Castle. Alan was most proud of the 58 years he and Mary Lou spent growing his business, Alan Woods Trucking. He started with his first dump truck parked at his and Mary Lou's small Blue Ash home to owning 40+ trucks in a successful operation in Ross, Ohio. He enjoyed the friendships with his drivers, clients, and vendors over the years. He showed his love for neighbors and community through his 44 years as a member of the Ross Lions Club. He served various positions including organizing the Ross Lions Hog Roast for many of those years. Alan was awarded a Lion's Lifetime Achievement for his dedication in 2010. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sophie; daughter, Audra Woods; and his brother, Gerald Woods. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Lou; daughter, Wendy Fetters; son-in-law, John Fetters; grandsons, Jacob (Allison) and Jared (Samantha); sisters and brothers-in-law, Lynda and Orville Toles and John and Donna Branscome; many nieces and nephews; and close friends that were like family. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations please be made to supporting the community that he and Mary Lou loved by donating to the Ross Lions Club or the Ross Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com