X

WOODS, ALICE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WOODS (Sparks), Alice

Alice (Sparks) Woods, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on

Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 1, 1937, the daughter of John and Berdie Sparks. She is survived by her daughters; Diana Johnson, Patricia (Larry) Rousie, Anita (Fred) Gilkey, "bonus daughters;" Phyllis and Gracie, sister-in-law; Geneva Harding, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Woods, parents, brothers James, John Jr., Clement, and Walker Sparks, and sisters Mabel Crowe and Irene Compton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening November 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home located at 823 S Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present. A memorial service will take place in 2021,

Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.