WOODS, ALICE

WOODS (Sparks), Alice



Alice (Sparks) Woods, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on



Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 1, 1937, the daughter of John and Berdie Sparks. She is survived by her daughters; Diana Johnson, Patricia (Larry) Rousie, Anita (Fred) Gilkey, "bonus daughters;" Phyllis and Gracie, sister-in-law; Geneva Harding, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Woods, parents, brothers James, John Jr., Clement, and Walker Sparks, and sisters Mabel Crowe and Irene Compton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening November 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home located at 823 S Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present. A memorial service will take place in 2021,



Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

