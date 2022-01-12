WOODS, Betty

WOODS (Kite), Betty



Marjorie Hill



100, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 10, 2022, in Hearth and Home of Urbana with her



family by her side.



Betty was born December 7, 1921, in St. Paris, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Tomlin) Kite. Raised on a typical rural Champaign County farm, Betty's 100 years of life spanned the events of the last century, many of which Betty chronicled in short written stories. Growing up during the Great Depression, Betty always made the best of things with a positive attitude. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Hill, in 1939 and they remained happy together until his death in 1977. Learning to play the piano by ear at a young age, she played hundreds of songs, providing much pleasure, particularly while living alone late in her life. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, and book-keeper, often volunteering her services to the Terre Haute Methodist Church or local school functions. Betty was also skilled at quilting, making beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren and many others. For the last 10 years Betty resided at Hearth and Home of Urbana enjoying the many friends and workers at that facility. The family expresses great thanks to the staff of Hearth and Home for the loving care and family atmosphere that they provided.



Betty is survived by her sons, Philip (Teresa) Hill and Paul "Allen" Hill; grandchildren, Ashlee Hill (Nate) Corder, Dr.



Olivia Hill (Ryan) Westhoven and Kirbie Hill; great-grandchildren, Arlee Foughty, Willa Corder, Cooper Jayne Corder,



Jackson Westhoven, Claire Westhoven, Harrison Westhoven; stepchildren, Mark (Cathy) Woods, and Bruce (Debbie) Woods; step-grandchildren, Mollie (Jeff) Williams, Trevor (Beth) Woods, Mallory (Matt) Skinner and Samantha (Steve) Seeberg; step-great-grandchildren, Brady Bair, Cooper Bair, Grayson Bair, Weston Woods, Corynne Woods, Lochlan Skinner and Zachary Skinner as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Paul Hill; second husband, Chris Woods; siblings, Charles Kite,



William Kite, Ruby Kauffman and a granddaughter, Alexai Rose Hill.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in First Presbyterian Church, Urbana, Ohio, with Rev. Tim West officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.



Burial will be in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ohio. As Betty loved music, memorial contributions can be made to the Urbana First Presbyterian Church music department, 116 W. Court St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com