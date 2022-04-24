WOODS, Janice Marie



Janice Marie Woods, daughter of James and Opal (Brown) Davis, was born on July 31, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio. She was called home on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. When she was able, she attended Greater First Baptist Church where she enjoyed reading the Bible and spending time with family and friends. A family function wasn't complete without her beautiful smile or vivacious laughter. She leaves to cherish her memory three (3) sons: Robert (Leah) Miller, Phillip Myers, and James (Jimmy) Myers; three (3) sisters: Joyce Rhodes, Poma (G.T. Edwards) Davis, and Sandra Davis all of Springfield, Ohio; three (3) brothers: George Davis, Darnell (Lisa) Davis of Springfield, Ohio, and Ronald (Felicia) Davis of Peoria, Arizona; two (2) granddaughters: Kyndall and Olivia Miller, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother. Joseph LeRoy Davis, and sister-in-law, Janet Davis. Visitation is Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com