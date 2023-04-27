Woods, Jason "J"



Jason "J" Woods, 48, of Springfield, Ohio, left us, surrounded by his family on April 17, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1974 to Karen and George Woods. Jason proudly served his country in the U.S Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rusty J Woods and grandson Gavin Parkins. He is survived by his 2 daughters Molly (Tanner) Parkins and Morgan Woods, brothers George (Sherri) Woods and John Woods, sister Winnie (Bruce) West, 3 grandchildren Karson, Ellie, and Wyatt Parkins. Several nieces and nephews. Jason was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Military honors will be at 11:00 AM, Monday May 1,2023 at the Dayton National Cemetery 4400 West Third Street Dayton, Ohio 45428. A celebration of life will held at 1:00p.m at George's residence (Oesterlen) 1918 Mechanicsburg Rd. Springfield, Ohio 45503

